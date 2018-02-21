Video: Portion of SH1 north of Wellington washed out from effects of Cyclone Gita

Considerable delays are expected in both directions on State Highway 1 the Kapiti Coast this morning after a section of the highway was washed away overnight.

The road between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki was closed about 12.30am this morning after heavy seas caused by Cyclone Gita washed away a portion of road and damaged the guardrail and footpath.

NZTA said at 7am the highway has been re-opened to one lane with a stop/go operator in place.

Damage to State Highway 1 between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki on February 21. Source: Supplied

Police said considerable delays are expected this morning in both directions.