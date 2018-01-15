 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Police set up sonar equipment at Lake Wakatipu in recovery of drowned US skydiver

share

Source:

NZN

The police nationald dive squad is setting up sonar equipment in Lake Wakatipu in the search for American tourist Tyler Nii, and are asking the public to stay away from the search area.

The lake is too deep, up to 400m, for a dive-only search and so police are using sonar equipment to find Tyler Nii's body.

The 27-year-old Californian plunged into the Queenstown lake with his tandem skydiving instructor last Wednesday.

The jumpmaster survived and Mr Nii is presumed to have drowned.

The Wellington-based police divers travelled to Queenstown yesterday and have started their search.

Tyler Nii, a 27-year-old from California, plunged into Lake Wakatipu with his tandem skydiving instructor last Wednesday.

Source: Supplied

Police have said the divers would assess conditions and the viability of using sonar equipment to help locate Mr Nii's body.

"The set up phase is likely to take most of [Monday] and a decision will be made whether the sonar can be deployed," Inspector Olaf Jensen said.

This will also be dependent on weather conditions, he said.

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.
Source: 1 NEWS

The search will be operating off a barge at the Jack's Point area of the lake, around 1km offshore.

"We ask that other lake users please stay away from the search area," Insp Jensen said.

Queenstown's harbourmaster Marty Black has said the water was very cold and the body may not surface naturally.

"The approximate area where he is could be 300m deep," he said.

Mr Nii was on holiday alone in New Zealand before the skydive with NZONE, the Otago Daily Times reports.

The company has since resumed operations.


Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

2
Strong global prices are great for producers, not so much for the consumer.

Welcome drop in the price of Kiwi butter after it reached all-time price peak late 2017

3

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

01:31
4
Scallywag skipper David Witt warned Alex Gough he was lucky to be alive after he was hauled back onto the boat.

Watch: Panicked Volvo Ocean Race crew scramble to save sailor swept overboard


5
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 