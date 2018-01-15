Video: Police set up sonar equipment at Lake Wakatipu in recovery of drowned US skydiver

The police nationald dive squad is setting up sonar equipment in Lake Wakatipu in the search for American tourist Tyler Nii, and are asking the public to stay away from the search area.

The 27-year-old Californian plunged into the Queenstown lake with his tandem skydiving instructor last Wednesday.

The jumpmaster survived and Mr Nii is presumed to have drowned.

The Wellington-based police divers travelled to Queenstown yesterday and have started their search.

Tyler Nii, a 27-year-old from California, plunged into Lake Wakatipu with his tandem skydiving instructor last Wednesday. Source: Supplied

Police have said the divers would assess conditions and the viability of using sonar equipment to help locate Mr Nii's body.

"The set up phase is likely to take most of [Monday] and a decision will be made whether the sonar can be deployed," Inspector Olaf Jensen said.

This will also be dependent on weather conditions, he said.

The search will be operating off a barge at the Jack's Point area of the lake, around 1km offshore.

"We ask that other lake users please stay away from the search area," Insp Jensen said.

Queenstown's harbourmaster Marty Black has said the water was very cold and the body may not surface naturally.

"The approximate area where he is could be 300m deep," he said.

Mr Nii was on holiday alone in New Zealand before the skydive with NZONE, the Otago Daily Times reports.

The company has since resumed operations.