Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Previously unseen footage connected to the unsolved death of an Upper Hutt woman featured on an episode of TVNZ 2's Police Ten 7 tonight.

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.
Lois Tolley, 30, was killed in December last year in what police described as a "brutal execution style" attack.

The new footage shows four men arriving and leaving Ms Tolley's Ward St home on the night of the incident.

Police say the men were in the residence mere minutes before re-emerging and fleeing the scene.

One of the men in the video can be seen to hesitate, and shows signs of remorse, yelling "What have we done?"

Police say there is still a dedicated professional team working on the case and they are closing in on those responsible.

More than 100 people have been spoken to and given statements, while hours of CCTV footage is still being worked through.

"The team are making good progress and working hard to get the right result for the family. Someone out there knows information that is vital to the inquiry, now is the chance to come forward," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett.

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.
Police are also seeking information on four cars that were in the area at the time of Ms Tolley's death.

They are two silver station wagons, one a Mazda 6, the other a Nissan Stagea and two blue vehicles, one a sedan and the other a hatch, both of unknown make.

Generic image of make and model of two cars sought in connection with the Lois Tolley case.

Image of cars sought in connection with the Lois Tolley case.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Operation Archer team on 04 527 2300.

Information can also be provided via the Police Ten 7 show or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

