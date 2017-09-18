Video: Police are now investigating this terrifying near miss between ute and truck on West Coast

Police say they are investigating a video of a near-miss on a West Coast road between an impatient tradesman's vehicle and a large truck.

Hair-raising dashcam footage was posted online yesterday along State Highway 7 near the town of Ahaura by Greymouth resident Jonathon Kerr, as he returned home as part of a convoy of 4WDs after a weekend off-roading trip.

A police spokesperson confirmed today they are aware of the footage and are now investigating.

"Police encourage motorists to drive to the conditions and only overtake when it is safe to do so," the spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"We strongly encourage people to call Police on *555 or 111 if they witness dangerous driving, with registration numbers of the vehicles if at all possible."

Kerr said the row of five 4WDs he was part of was traveling slowly because one of them was broken down and being towed by one of the other vehicles.

On a downhill section of State Highway 7 between the towns of Greymouth and Reefton on the South Island's West Coast, a Plumbing World ute overtook three of the vehicles in the convoy in one go.

"He was just trying to get in front of us at all costs," Kerr said.

The dashcam shows an incorrect date.

Kerr uploaded the footage to his Facebook page with the registration number of the Plumbing World ute, and the caption: "Is this you?... You should have gone to Specsavers."

Kerr said since posting the video, which has been viewed over 30,000 times, on the 1 NEWS site alone, he has received five or six messages through Facebook from friends of the driver telling him to take the footage down.

The group of 4WDs traveling together were regularly pulling over to the side of SH7 to let other motorists overtake, Kerr said.

A spokesperson for Plumbing World NZ provided the following comment on the incident: