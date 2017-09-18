 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Video: Police are now investigating this terrifying near miss between ute and truck on West Coast

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police say they are investigating a video of a near-miss on a West Coast road between an impatient tradesman's vehicle and a large truck.

Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.
Source: Facebook / Jonathon-craig Kerr

Hair-raising dashcam footage was posted online yesterday along State Highway 7 near the town of Ahaura by Greymouth resident Jonathon Kerr, as he returned home as part of a convoy of 4WDs after a weekend off-roading trip.

A police spokesperson confirmed today they are aware of the footage and are now investigating.

"Police encourage motorists to drive to the conditions and only overtake when it is safe to do so," the spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"We strongly encourage people to call Police on *555 or 111 if they witness dangerous driving, with registration numbers of the vehicles if at all possible."

Kerr said the row of five 4WDs he was part of was traveling slowly because one of them was broken down and being towed by one of the other vehicles.

On a downhill section of State Highway 7 between the towns of Greymouth and Reefton on the South Island's West Coast, a Plumbing World ute overtook three of the vehicles in the convoy in one go.

"He was just trying to get in front of us at all costs," Kerr said.

The dashcam shows an incorrect date.

Kerr uploaded the footage to his Facebook page with the registration number of the Plumbing World ute, and the caption: "Is this you?... You should have gone to Specsavers."

Kerr said since posting the video, which has been viewed over 30,000 times, on the 1 NEWS site alone, he has received five or six messages through Facebook from friends of the driver telling him to take the footage down.

The group of 4WDs traveling together were regularly pulling over to the side of SH7 to let other motorists overtake, Kerr said.

A spokesperson for Plumbing World NZ provided the following comment on the incident:

"The driving is completely unacceptable and we are dealing with it internally as an employment matter."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
2
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:45
4
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

00:15
5
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.

05:44
Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says she’s been told fuel will start flowing to Wiri as early as next Sunday.

Fuel crisis latest: Thirteen Z stations run out of 95 petrol as public servants urged to 'defer non-essential' air travel via Auckland

The jet fuel pipeline crisis is set to linger on until at least Sunday.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

01:15
See Robert Muldoon before he was Prime Minister, as we bring the iconic moments in New Zealand history.

Watch: Robert Muldoon admits defeat as 'Big Norm' storms to victory in 1972

As the nation counts down to the election, we bring you one of the moments from the 1972 campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 