Video: Police investigating assualt on Auckland petrol service attendant who fought off would-be robbers

Police are investigating an assault on a South Auckland petrol station attendant after the attackers tried to rob the Mangere business over the weekend.

The incident was captured on CCTV at 7.10am on Sunday and was posted on social media yesterday, which has since been viewed over 156,000 times.

The attendant can be seen walking on the forecourt of the G.A.S Service Station on Mascot Ave when one attacker appears from around the side of the building with their face covered, wielding a bat.

The attacker tries to beat the attendant with the bat, who backs into the service station.

The attendant manages to grab the bat off the attacker and starts to run after the attacker before a white sedan speeds onto the forecourt, causing the attendant to run for his life inside the petrol station.

Another black clad attacker gets out of the car and both try to attack the attendant before giving up and reserving the car out of the petrol station.

In a statement, Decective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander said four offenders were in the stolen vehicle, which was recovered by police yesterday on Wallace Road in Mangere Bridge.

"Police are investigating this crime as an assault with intent to rob which can carry an imprisonment term of up to 14 years," Mr Alexander said.

"This is absolutely appalling behaviour and the community will be equally as outraged as police by this type of offending."

He said police have completed a scene examination at the G.A.S station and the attendant has been interviewed.

The attendant is understood to have taken the week off work to recover from the ordeal.