 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.
Source: 1 NEWS

More content from the storm

Skiers are being shuttled off the mountain after conditions deteriorated.
Source: 1 NEWS
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.
Source: Facebook/Jeremy Falconer
The polar blast has well and truly settled in down south.
Source: 1 NEWS
The family, originally from the US who live in Auckland were in a bus that slid down the mountain yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Extreme weather caused road closure in some of the city's suburbs.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

2
A vehicle which crashed in snowy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Burke's Pass

LIVE: NZTA warns motorists to be prepared, check routes as winter storm brings snow, halts ferries with 7m swells

3
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

00:34
4
The storm is battering the South Island and Wellington today.

Raw: Bluebridge Ferry charges through wild seas as the winter storm brings strong winds and choppy waters to Cook Strait


00:33
5
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill


00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:35
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

A vehicle which crashed in snowy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Burke's Pass

LIVE: NZTA warns motorists to be prepared, check routes as winter storm brings snow, halts ferries with 7m swells

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ