Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

Source:
1 News Political Editor Corin Dann is back in Wellington after a whirlwind week away with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Vietnam at APEC.
The prime minister made waves discussing climate change "lapping at our feet" in an APEC speech, and fronted footed Australia's treatment of refugees on Manus Island, bringing an at times icy response.
There were also global headlines over what Miss Ardern told friends about an encounter with Donald Trump and being mistaken for Justin Trudeau's wife.
See what Corin and the 1 NEWS teams made of her overall performance.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news