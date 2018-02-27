Video: Pile of 500 tyres burn throughout the night in Canterbury as fire crews watch helplessly on

Residents in the North Canterbury town of Amberley have been told to close their doors and windows because of smoke from a large tyre fire.

The advice has gone out to people in and around Racecourse Road, where a pile of 500 tyres at a tyre dump have been burning.

Emergency services were alerted at 6pm and have been able to prevent the flames from spreading to a much larger pile of 200,000 tyres.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman says Environment Canterbury has decided to allow the fire to burn itself out.

While the fire was already about 70 per cent burnt away, he said crews were expected to be at the site all night monitoring it.

There have been no injuries, and the rural location has meant that no buildings have been threatened.



An aerial photo shows thick black smoke billowing from a pile of more than 20,000 tyres in rural Canterbury. Source: Hurunui District Council / Facebook