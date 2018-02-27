 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Pile of 500 tyres burn throughout the night in Canterbury as fire crews watch helplessly on

share

Source:

NZN

Residents in the North Canterbury town of Amberley have been told to close their doors and windows because of smoke from a large tyre fire.

Fire crews watched on as a tyre fire was left to burn out after deciding not to fight the flames with water.
Source: 1 NEWS

The advice has gone out to people in and around Racecourse Road, where a pile of 500 tyres at a tyre dump have been burning.

Emergency services were alerted at 6pm and have been able to prevent the flames from spreading to a much larger pile of 200,000 tyres.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman says Environment Canterbury has decided to allow the fire to burn itself out.

While the fire was already about 70 per cent burnt away, he said crews were expected to be at the site all night monitoring it.

There have been no injuries, and the rural location has meant that no buildings have been threatened.

An aerial photo shows thick black smoke billowing from a pile of more than 20,000 tyres in rural Canterbury.

Source: Hurunui District Council / Facebook

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui.

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui.

Source: Hurunui District Council

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Hospital breakfast given to Aussie teen with food allergies contributing factor in his death

00:18
2
The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.

Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

3

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

05:15
4
Rae Gill fell victim to a sophisticated scam after her emails to a Norwegian company were hijacked.

Hacking heartbreak - whale adventure company loses thousands to scammers

00:10
5
The passenger responsible for the fiery luggage was escorted off the plane by police in Guangzhou.

Watch: Air hostess throws bottled water as passenger's luggage catches on fire on Chinese plane

01:12
Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Judith Collins, Steven Joyce and Mark Mitchell are all vying to be the next National Party leader.

National Party to vote for new leader to take on Jacinda Ardern's government today

The five contenders will have just a few minutes each to make their final pitches to colleagues.

03:31
Less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, upset Celine Dion fans were on the line to Fair Go, angry about the prices of re-sale seats.

'I want to know how Ticketmaster can allow this to happen?' – fans angry as Celine Dion tickets hit re-sale site, moments after going live

Hundreds who missed tickets have contacted Fair Go after discovering plenty available at inflated prices.

04:35
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

Jeremy Wells goes speed dating with National's Steven Joyce – 'The mind boggles'

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:59
Sir Lloyd Geering is the only person to be tried for heresy in New Zealand.

'I have a great deal of optimism' – famous Kiwi atheist Sir Lloyd Geering celebrates 100th birthday

Sir Lloyd Geering is the only person to be tried for heresy in NZ.

00:27
Greg Reid of the SPCA makes the call after the society released a list of the worst animal cruelty cases in 2017.

Graphic warning: SPCA's 2017 list of animal cruelty shame released as it appeals for help from public

The list includes a labrador which starved to death, and duck with its beak blown off with a firecracker and a horse left with a deformed eye.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 