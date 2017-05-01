 

Video: Pike families were shown robot video six years ago; police deny secrecy

Pike River families were told a robot would be sent into the mine drift and were later shown footage from it, say police who deny deliberately withholding information after the video came to light this morning.

Families of the men who died in 2010 have campaigned for re-entry of the mine to retrieve their bodies.
The footage was taken inside the mine more than three months after a methane explosion killed 29 miners on November 19, 2010.

It shows Mines Rescue workers setting up a robot in the Pike River drift and the robot travelling 1570 metres up the drift.

Bill English says 'he can understand the families being upset'.
Police have been absolutely committed to ensuring transparency with the families of the miners and rejected any suggestion information had been deliberately withheld by police, Deputy Commissioner National Operations, Mike Clement said this afternoon.

The video footage taken by a Western Australian robot and in the media today was taken on or about the 15 March 2011, he said. 

This robot was sent into the drift on behalf of the Pike River Coal receivers, six days after police handed control of the mine to the receivers on March 9, 2011.

It was the fourth robot to enter the mine and the second from Western Australia. 

Sonya Rockhouse believes the Government is hesitant to go into the mine because they may find evidence they could have done more to rescue the miners.
"The use of this, and all the other robots sent into the mine are in the public domain and have been well documented," Mr Clement said. 

"We have checked our records which show that Pike River Coal Ltd representatives informed families on 9 March 2011 that this robot would be entering the drift. 

"At a subsequent meeting on 16 March 2011 PRC representatives explained that the video footage from this operation were 'very similar' to earlier footage that families had already viewed.  PRC added that the operation had allowed useful information about gas and temperatures readings to be obtained."

Video footage from this robot operation on 15 March was handed to police and excerpts were shown to the families on 23 and 24 July 2011 in Greymouth and Christchurch.  

About 30 family and supporters were at each meeting.

Police and other parties have shown a large amount of video footage to the families since 2011, Mr Clement said.

Family members say the footage revealed today shows that mine re-entry is possible.

Solid Energy says this video footage of Mines Rescue workers was taken into account by the company's experts as part of the risk assessment for the mine re-entry.

"There is nothing in the footage that contradicts the ultimate decision that manned re-entry of the mine is unsafe," said chief executive Tony King.

"The risks around re-entry do not centre around the conditions in the first part of the drift - which is what is shown in this footage. As has been previously documented, the significant re-entry risks are mainly beyond the part of the drift that has been explored by robot," Mr King said.

"It is this upper part of the drift that is the initial focus of the unmanned exploration project that is currently underway," he said.

