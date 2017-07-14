Video: Picturesque beauty of snowy Southern Alps from the air following polar blast

The recent polar blast and accompanying storm hitting New Zealand caused mayhem at ground level, but from the air their snowy after effects are beautiful.

A passenger on a flight from Christchurch to Queenstown airport today has posted footage at sunrise as her Air New Zealand flight passes above the snow covered Southern Alps.

"Sunrise while flying from @CHC_Airport to @NZQN on @FlyAirNZ," Kassandra Bell wrote with the 45 second clip.