Video: Picturesque beauty of snowy Southern Alps from the air following polar blast

Source:

The recent polar blast and accompanying storm hitting New Zealand caused mayhem at ground level, but from the air their snowy after effects are beautiful.

A passenger flying from Christchurch to Queenstown has posted some stunning footage of snow-covered mountains.

A passenger on a flight from Christchurch to Queenstown airport today has posted footage at sunrise as her Air New Zealand flight passes above the snow covered Southern Alps.

"Sunrise while flying from @CHC_Airport to @NZQN on @FlyAirNZ," Kassandra Bell wrote with the 45 second clip.

Pure white snow can be seen completely covering the continuous mountain ranges leading to a pink haze at the horizon's edge.

