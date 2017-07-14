Video: Picturesque beauty of snowy Southern Alps from the air following polar blast

Source:
The recent polar blast and accompanying storm hitting New Zealand caused mayhem at ground level, but from the air their snowy after effects are beautiful.
A passenger on a flight from Christchurch to Queenstown airport today has posted footage at sunrise as her Air New Zealand flight passes above the snow covered Southern Alps.
"Sunrise while flying from @CHC_Airport to @NZQN on @FlyAirNZ," Kassandra Bell wrote with the 45 second clip.
Pure white snow can be seen completely covering the continuous mountain ranges leading to a pink haze at the horizon's edge.
