Video: 'An outstanding display' - cautious Bill English wishes Team NZ all the best on eve of crucial race

Prime Minister Bill English says Team New Zealand's performance so far at the America's Cup has been "an outstanding display of leadership, teamwork and technological mastery".

However, as the Kiwis approach their potentially cup-winning race tomorrow morning about 5am, Mr English says "we don't want to presume that we've won until we've actually won".

Team New Zealand are one win away from clinching the Cup after defeating Oracle in their eighth race of the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda today.