 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Outgoing Steven Joyce offered 'my choice of portfolios' - except finance

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Steven Joyce has revealed he was offered his choice of shadow portfolios, except finance, by new National leader Simon Bridges, but says those options didn't pose a satisfactory challenge.

The outgoing National MP says his failed run for party leader left him with few new challenges in politics.
Source: Breakfast

After 10 years as a National MP, Joyce yesterday announced his retirement from politics after his failed bid for the National leadership.

Mr Joyce said even if he had been offered his desired finance portfolio, which he served as the National's Minister for during their last year in government, he would likely have departed before the next election.

"Well actually I was given my choice of portfolios, not finance but pretty much everything else," he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast show.

"That's what Simon said, I didn't test it and ask for one but he did say that he really wanted me as part of the team, front bench, and any portfolio as long as it wasn't finance.

'I said thank you, because I think it is a generous offer, but just decided there was a fork in the road and, you know, just a few things signaling to me I'd had my time and had some other things to look forward to."

Mr Joyce denied his decision to leave politics was due to the recent attrition in the National caucus, and that he was running out of allies within the party.

"No not at all, in fact one of the best things about standing for the leadership is a lot of people, and don't necessarily believe all the sprucing from all the sides on how brilliantly they did, but a lot of people were very supportive and spoke well and voted for me as well."

Mr Joyce would, however, not reveal how many of the 56 National MPs voted for him, citing it as a "sate secret".

He did say that he definitely would have entered the leadership race if he'd had his time again.

"It's a question that I needed to answer for myself," Mr Joyce said.

Mr Bridges assumed the National leadership last week, and said it only took two rounds of voting for him to receive the majority of votes required to defeat the other four leadership candidates.

Mr Joyce said it is possible he may enter the tech sector following politics. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

00:10
2
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

01:44
3
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

04:43
4
Tim Wilson met Marta Fisch on Auckland's Waiheke Island and looked into the science.

Woman builds $30K wall to protect her family from cell tower radiation near her Auckland home


5
Remaining tyres at Kawerau site.

Three people handed huge fines for failed tyre recycling venture in Bay of Plenty

00:43
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

Twenty fire trucks, and 80 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.


01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.

01:02
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her analysis.

More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her thoughts.

02:22
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 