Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A male car driver is dead and two young child passengers in the vehicle seriously injured after a crash involving a double decker bus in the Auckland suburb of Mount Eden.

The crash happened shortly before 3.30pm at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd and police and emergency services are still at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car is deceased, one child is in a critical condition and another in a serious condition in hospital.

A witness, Mickey, who called 111, says it was amazing how people who were in the area at the time kicked in to help.

"There was an off duty nurse who had a pair of rubber gloves in her bag so she was able to bring the baby girl out. And there was also an off duty paramedic person as well," Mickey told 1 NEWS.

"So it was amazing how everybody just kicks in just to help and it was like a big team effort, but with a sad outcome too because the guy has passed away.

"So just a shocking thing to be confronted with walking along the road, how your life can just suddenly change just like that."

Mickey said he was walking towards Mount Eden when there was an almighty bang.

"And I just saw the front of the bus was off and the car had been ejected across the road. And there was a man's hand out the window and so I just quickly rung triple one."

He said the bus was "quite full" and he saw the passengers stepping off it. Police say no one on the bus was injured.

Bus crash in Auckland's Mt Eden Source: 1 NEWS

The crash has closed a section of Mt Eden Road and police say diversions at Valley Rd and Onslow Rd will remain in place for some time, with the serious crash unit investigating.

Police urge motorists to avoid the Mount Eden area if possible.

The bus was running a Route 277 service to Britomart along Mt Eden Road.