Video: One dead, child seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A car driver is dead and a child who was in the vehicle is seriously injured after a crash involving a double decker bus in the Auckland suburb of Mount Eden.

The crash happened shortly before 3.30pm at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd and police and emergency services are still at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car is deceased, while a child who was also in the vehicle has sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Bus crash in Auckland's Mt Eden Source: 1 NEWS

The crash has closed a section of Mt Eden Road and diversions have been put in place at Valley Rd and Onslow Rd.

The serious crash unit is attending.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The bus was running a Route 277 service to Britomart along Mt Eden Road.