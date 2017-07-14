 

Video: Ohakune’s famous carrot sticks out like a beacon is snow and sludge

The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:18
1
Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.

One-year-old boy's life support turned off after tragic Auckland bus crash that claimed the life of his father

00:20
2
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

LIVE: Polar blast leaves thousands without power in North Island, key highways slowly beginning to re-open

00:23
3
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

Death of NZ woman thrown by jet's blast on Caribbean island 'first' of its kind

02:35
4
Ivan Cleary, Simon Mannering, Ben Matulino and other teammates sent a special farewell video message for the departing Warrior.

Watch: Warriors' Manu Vatuvei touched by farewell video from friends and players: 'I don't like saying goodbyes'

00:15
5
Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.

Watch: The moment Donald Trump tells French President his wife is in 'such good physical shape'

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
