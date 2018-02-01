 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: 'Oh my word!' Nelson woman's backyard turned into swimming pool by storm flooding

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Nelson woman's backyard has been turned into a swimming pool due to flooding from the massive storm slamming into the country today.

A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water in Georgina McGrath's backyard.
Source: 1 NEWS

Georgina McGrath says she has never seen anything like this before in all her time of living on Trafalgar St in Nelson's CBD.

She told 1 NEWS reporter Kaitlin Ruddock that the flooding has come from the Maitai River near her house, which has overflown during heavy rain brought in by ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi this morning.

Her neighbour's house has also suffered flooding as well as a number of other properties next to the river.

While she managed to retrieve a bed floating in her submerged garden, Ms McGrath says an electrical saw and a fridge are still somewhere under the flood waters.

Click here for live updates as ex-Cyclone Fehi causes havoc in the South Island.

The beloved venues may be unsalvageable as they get hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.
Source: Facebook/Gracey West
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.
Source: 1 NEWS
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.
Source: Supplied
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.
Source: Sven Martin

Related

Nelson

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.

LIVE: State of Emergency declared in Dunedin and Buller as wild weather slams the country

00:38
2
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview


00:30
3
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

00:11
4
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

5

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

00:32
A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water in Georgina McGrath's backyard.

Video: 'Oh my word!' Nelson woman's backyard turned into swimming pool by storm flooding

A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water.

00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The Boat Shed Cafe has been so badly damaged in the brutal storm it has been forced to close indefinitely.


00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:11
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

Video provided to 1 NEWS shows the park at Carters Beach completely swamped in water.

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

Why did Bill English's leadership suddenly become a big issue? "One answer is the very mixed performance of Paula Bennett, his deputy."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 