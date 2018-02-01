Video: 'Oh my word!' Nelson woman's backyard turned into swimming pool by storm flooding

A Nelson woman's backyard has been turned into a swimming pool due to flooding from the massive storm slamming into the country today.

Georgina McGrath says she has never seen anything like this before in all her time of living on Trafalgar St in Nelson's CBD.

She told 1 NEWS reporter Kaitlin Ruddock that the flooding has come from the Maitai River near her house, which has overflown during heavy rain brought in by ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi this morning.

Her neighbour's house has also suffered flooding as well as a number of other properties next to the river.