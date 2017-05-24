Video: NZ's biggest swindler dies in dramatic circumstances - watch his infamous 2006 TVNZ interview from jail

New Zealand's biggest ever swindler has died in dramatic circumstances in the Bahamas.

The body of Taranaki-born Derek Guise Turner was found in a burning condominium in the luxury resort town of Cable Beach. He had injuries to his body and police are investigating whether they were self-inflicted.

Circumstances surrounding his death are unclear but local media are reporting Turner had barricaded himself inside his home and set fire to it after allegedly fighting with his landlord over unpaid rent.

Neighbours had reportedly asked police to protect their apartment complex because they feared he intended to burn the whole building down. But his body was found on his living room floor by firefighters.

The 68-year-old served seven-and-a half-years of a 20 year sentence in a United States prison after pleading guilty to fleecing investors of NZ$90 million.

But even as he admitted his guilt in court he still insisted he was no fraudster when interviewed in jail by TVNZ Sunday reporter Mark Crysell. Rather he was "misguided", he said.