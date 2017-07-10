 

Video: Northland Maori language school left ransacked - windows smashed in, paint splashed through classrooms

Source:

1 NEWS

A school in Kaikohe, Northland has been turned upside down, after classrooms in the school were ransacked over the weekend. 

The school, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe, wrote on Facebook yesterday: "Sadly our Junior Block ... has been trashed - today - we're all feeling rather deflated here - not a good start to the holiday!

A massive clean-up is in store for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, and the community is not happy.
Source: Facebook/ Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe

The went on to write: "Looking for anyone that may have returned home this arvo - covered in paint!!!"

Access was gained through smashed windows. 

Paint was smeared across the walls and noticeboards, even a photocopier was smashed in. 

Two display glass cabinets which held noticeboards were yanked off the walls, and smashed onto the concrete. 

Scribbled onto the walls were profanities, such as, "Get F***. F*** the world. F*** you."

1 NEWS NOW have contacted the school and police for comment.

