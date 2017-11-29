Video: Nikki Kaye quizzes Education Minister on school-age start – 'Does he believe he may have misled schools and parents?'

The former Minister of Education Nikki Kaye today probed the government in Parliament's Question Time over changing the age kids start school.

The Labour-led government plans to backtrack on National changes that allowed children to start school eight-weeks before their fifth birthday.

The government's plans would mean all kids need to be at least five-years-old to start school.

Ms Kaye asked if it was not unusual for a minister to bypass Cabinet before stating changes to policy, hinting at Education Minister Chris Hipkins pushing through the policy change without notifying the rest of government.

Ms Kaye asked Mr Hipkins if he consulted or advised the Prime Minister, the Green Party and New Zealand First of his intention to change the school start age before he told media on November 21"

"I didn't need to consult any of them because that was the policy platform that all three of the party's campaigned on in the last election," Mr Hipkins hit back.

However, Ms Kaye pointed out the Cabinet manual states ministers must submit proposals for new legislation to Cabinet.

"Does he believe he has breached the Cabinet manual?" Ms Kaye asked.

Mr Hipkins denied this and repeated all three parties had the age change as a policy.

"Does he believe he may have misled schools and parents, given that it is reported he asked the Ministry of Education to draft an amendment to the law ... which is contrary to him saying it was just his intention?" Ms Kaye said.