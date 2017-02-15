 

Video: 'New Zealand's lost a good son' - family and friends remember helicopter pilot killed fighting Port Hills fire

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Helicopter pilot Steve Askin's father Paul was in tears today as he talked of how proud he was of his son, who he lost four days before his 38th birthday in a crash in Christchurch's Port Hills yesterday.

Steve Askin's family share memories after he died in a helicopter crash when fighting the Port Hills fire yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Former SAS soldier Steve Askin died in the helicopter crash near the Sugarloaf car park. He had been fighting the fires on the Port Hills. 

Steve Askin.

Steve Askin.

Source: Facebook.

"You know I've lost a son but I had him for thirty eight years," his father, Paul, said today.

"His little kids are only four and seven, they've lost a dad, it's a huge hole."

He says the military accolades his son received, including being awarded the Gallantry Star, were something his son kept to himself. 

"He showed enormous courage, bravery, but I think the really interesting thing is Steve achieved those extremely high accolades and kept it very secret."

Among Corporal David Steven Askin's most celebrated missions was an incident in Afghanistan, in 2011, where he was wounded by grenade and rifle fire at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

Despite his injuries he bravely carried on with his mission and rescued guests from the hotel, as fire broke out.

He was also cited on several other occasions for exceptional bravery during operations in Afghanistan.

His friend, Heath Tahana, served alongside him in the army, said, "He's left a legacy on all of us a lot of us are still in shock, New Zealand's lost a good son today".

This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Defence Force has described him today as an exceptional soldier who put his life on the line. 

The family has set up a Givealittle page to help support Steve's wife and two little children.

Three investigations have been launched into the helicopter crash that took his life.

