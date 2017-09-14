 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

New Zealand First's tour bus might be taking Winston Peters around the country but he's going nowhere in the polls.

New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.
Source: 1 NEWS

A steady slide since the beginning of August has him languishing on just six per cent approval - hardly the predicted king or queen maker of any future government.

However, from Mr Peters' perspective, the fault for his drop does not lie with him.

"Your polls are rubbish," he said yesterday, before getting the updated poll results. 

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand First's six per cent approval would only give them seven seats in parliament. Two weeks ago New Zealand First was sitting at nine per cent. 

And Mr Peters himself is at five per cent as preferred Prime Minister.

As it stands, Labour and the Greens could form a Government on the left, and according to today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, New Zealand First wouldn't have enough seats to be any use to National.

National leader Bill English has his own explanation for the polls.

"It's part of all the shift around between Labour, Greens, New Zealand First, a lot of uncertainly about what that government would be," Mr English said.

"With National people know what sort of government it would be."

Both have made small gains in this week's poll, with Labour's lead over National remaining at four points.
Source: 1 NEWS

With a concerted push into provincial New Zealand in the last days of the campaign, National will be trying to further eat away into Mr Peters' vote.

"Winston Peters has to build his own support," Mr English said.

"We are focused on ours. We've eight or nine days to go. We want to see our support high enough that we can form a strong government."

A decision to pull out of TVNZ’s multi-party leaders debate likely deprived Mr Peters' campaign of vital oxygen.

As of today just over 150,000 people have cast an early vote, but our latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll also shows an increase in undecided voters - up from 10 to 14 per cent.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern had her own take on the mindset of the voting public.

Party support results from 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, 14 September 2017.

Source: 1 NEWS

"What we're seeing is that volatility is affecting both the major parties but also the minor parties as well," Ms Ardern said.

"Huge variance in what those polls are looking like to New Zealanders."

And given that, with nine days to go until the election, there’s still plenty to play for.

Preferred Prime Minister results from 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, 14 September 2017.

Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Election

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 837203110

Varnish cache server

01:41

'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 837203113

Varnish cache server

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 