Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

New Zealand First's tour bus might be taking Winston Peters around the country but he's going nowhere in the polls.

A steady slide since the beginning of August has him languishing on just six per cent approval - hardly the predicted king or queen maker of any future government.

However, from Mr Peters' perspective, the fault for his drop does not lie with him.

"Your polls are rubbish," he said yesterday, before getting the updated poll results.

New Zealand First's six per cent approval would only give them seven seats in parliament. Two weeks ago New Zealand First was sitting at nine per cent.

And Mr Peters himself is at five per cent as preferred Prime Minister.

As it stands, Labour and the Greens could form a Government on the left, and according to today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, New Zealand First wouldn't have enough seats to be any use to National.

National leader Bill English has his own explanation for the polls.

"It's part of all the shift around between Labour, Greens, New Zealand First, a lot of uncertainly about what that government would be," Mr English said.

"With National people know what sort of government it would be."

With a concerted push into provincial New Zealand in the last days of the campaign, National will be trying to further eat away into Mr Peters' vote.

"Winston Peters has to build his own support," Mr English said.

"We are focused on ours. We've eight or nine days to go. We want to see our support high enough that we can form a strong government."

A decision to pull out of TVNZ’s multi-party leaders debate likely deprived Mr Peters' campaign of vital oxygen.

As of today just over 150,000 people have cast an early vote, but our latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll also shows an increase in undecided voters - up from 10 to 14 per cent.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern had her own take on the mindset of the voting public.

Party support results from 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, 14 September 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

"What we're seeing is that volatility is affecting both the major parties but also the minor parties as well," Ms Ardern said.

"Huge variance in what those polls are looking like to New Zealanders."

And given that, with nine days to go until the election, there’s still plenty to play for.

