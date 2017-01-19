Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

An Australian woman has recounted a scary landing at Wellington Airport on a flight coming in to land during severe winds today.

Kristy Carstairs from Sydney was onboard the early morning JetStar flight from Auckland to Wellington this morning.

"My heart was in my throat. It was the bumpiest landing I've ever had, " she told 1 NEWS NOW.

"There were quite a few kids on the flight who were scared."

Ms Carstairs, on a work trip to New Zealand, said the plane's first approach into Wellington Airport "hit an air pocket" and was aborted.

The pilot went up again and announced he'd try one more landing but if that failed the flight would have to turn around and go back to Auckland.

Spontaneous clapping and cheering can be heard from passengers as the plane does manage to land in Wellington in video posted by Ms Carstairs on Facebook.