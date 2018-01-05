 

Video: Motorist navigates flooded coastal Coromandel road strewn with debris as waves power over sea wall

A pair of travellers have filmed themselves carefully traversing a flooded Coromandel coast-line road strewn with branches and rocks.

The road along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel is being flooded.
Source: Twitter / @feemcleod

The footage was posted to Twitter under the hashtag MonsterStorm, and shows the flooded Thames-Coast Rd along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel.

"Crikey I'm glad we're in a 4wd coming through Thornton Bay," the occupant wrote.

The hazardous road is navigated slowly as waves break on top of it.

The Coromandel has been one of the areas hardest hit by the storm that has been lashing the North Island since last night.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as wild weather lashes parts of NZ. 

