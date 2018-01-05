Video: Motorist navigates flooded coastal Coromandel road strewn with debris as waves power over sea wall

A pair of travellers have filmed themselves carefully traversing a flooded Coromandel coast-line road strewn with branches and rocks.

The footage was posted to Twitter under the hashtag MonsterStorm, and shows the flooded Thames-Coast Rd along Thornton Bay in the Coromandel.

"Crikey I'm glad we're in a 4wd coming through Thornton Bay," the occupant wrote.

The hazardous road is navigated slowly as waves break on top of it.