Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

The Waipouri whanau are overwhelmed with the addition of a healthy baby girl to their family - four generations of whom live with a rare limb deformity.

Last year Lyvonne Waipouri shared her heartwarming story with TVNZ1's Marae, opening up about living with ectrodactylism.

Ectrodactylism is also known as split hand and foot malformation and involves the fusion of bones and joints.

Shortly after the story went to air, Ms Waipouri fell pregnant, expecting a baby girl.

"They said, 'She's got all her fingers and toes!'" Ms Waipouri told Marae, speaking of the baby.

"It took me a little while to get used to putting all those fingers into clothes."

Ms Waipouri said she was worried about how her son, Ariki, would react, as he also is affected by the disability.

However, she said he is a "typical big brother".

Ms Waipouri told Marae last year she was worried about her son starting school with the disability.

Ariki is now in his third week of school, a full immersion Te Reo Maori school, which according to Ms Waipouri, shows full support for his development.

"His class is pretty cool and his kaiako (teacher) is cool, too."

Ms Waipouri said after the story aired last year she has had "overwhelming" response.