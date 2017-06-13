Video: More than 300 used nappies found dumped by river in Hawke's Bay

More than 300 nappies were founnd on the banks of the Ngaruroro River in Hawke's Bay this morning.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council say they don't yet know who the culprits were but are working to find out.

Lee Christison, the council's river overseer told Fairfax media they are looking for clues as to who dumped the nappies.

"If we find out who dumped them there will be action taken."

He said although they are used to finding household rubbish today's find is very unusual.