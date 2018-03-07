Video: Monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard tipped to burn well into tomorrow and forces King's College to send students home early

Firefighters say a massive blaze at a scrap metal yard in Auckland could burn for another 24 hours.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Sims Pacific Metals recycling yard on James Fletcher Drive, between the suburbs of Favona and Otahuhu, at 1.55am today.

At its height, about 80 fire personnel and 20 fire trucks were at the scene trying to bring the fire under control.

About 60 firefighters remain at the fire and two excavators are being used to help break up the pile of scrap metal.

They are working to turn through about 20 tonnes of scrap an hour, but with the fire engulfing about 1600-tonnes of scrap metal, it's likely to take time.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand area commander Geoff Purcell says the fire is expected to burn for at least 12 to 24 hours.

"We are making progress, but it is slow, arduous work and something we unfortunately can't speed through."

Mr Purcell says James Fletcher Drive will remain closed until at least midday tomorrow, when the situation will be reviewed.

People living in the area are being encouraged to keep out of smoke, stay inside, shut all doors and windows and close down ventilation systems if they can.

Any smoke residue should be wet wiped from hard surfaces, especially areas where food is prepared, floors and window sills.

King's College in Otahuhu closed early because of smoke from the fire travelling across the school grounds.

The college posted on Facebook at about 2pm, saying there is no immediate cause for alarm, but it had chosen this course of action as the health and safety of its students and staff is paramount. The college had spoken to the Fire Department who are focusing their efforts on controlling and putting out the fire.

Day students and staff were advised to head home as soon as possible by train or their own car. Day students who are usually picked up by car were being directed to Day Houses, and boarders moved to Boarding Houses.

The college said it anticipates students will be able to return to tomorrow.

Earlier, Mr Prucell said he expected the fire to cause significant traffic disruption around South Auckland.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

"Cars, before they're shredded, they are drained of fuels and oils but there are still some minor explosions going off," Mr Fox told 1 NEWS at the scene.