 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard expected to burn into the night

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A massive fire in a scrap metal recycling yard in South Auckland is likely to burn into the night, with 80 fire fighters battling the blaze since the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out at a scrap recycling plant in a pile of car pieces, and can be seen from nearby One Tree Hill.
Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services received calls about a fire at Sims Pacific Metals recycling yard at 1.55am.

This morning the The Fire Service sent 20 trucks to the blaze on Kahu St, Otahuhu.

Media advisor Adriana Weber says the fire will still be smouldering throughout the day and likely into tonight.

She says James Fletcher Drive will be closed until lunchtime tomorrow.

Earlier today Fire and Emergency New Zealand area commander Geoff Purcell says the fire is in a 1600-tonne pile of scrap metal, which includes old cars parts, roofing and tyres.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's a huge fire and there's a lot of really thick, black smoke coming from it," he says.

"We are doing everything we can to get this fire under control, and our crews are working extremely hard.

"But because of the sheer size of the fire and the fact it's very deep-seated, we expect it to burn for most of the day."

1 NEWS’ India Leishman gives an update on a massive fire in a scrap metal recycling yard in Otahuhu that could burn all day - with 80 fire fighters at the site.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Prucell says he expected the fire to cause significant traffic disruption around South Auckland, and people near the Otahuhu fire should close their windows to avoid the smoke.

Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

"Cars, before they're shredded, they are drained of fuels and oils but there are still some minor explosions going off," Mr Fox told 1 NEWS at the scene. 

James Fletcher Drive has also been closed by emergency services between Savill Drive and Kaka St.

No people or properties are at risk are reportedly at risk.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Black Caps on fire dismiss Ben Stokes, England's middle order crumbles in fourth ODI

01:40
2
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


00:24
3
Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

01:01
4
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

5

Where is Tania? Police very concerned for ex-Shortland Street actress missing for a week

09:53
Everything is covered from the MP’s view on compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they’d every go on Dancing with the Stars.

Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.


England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Black Caps on fire dismiss Ben Stokes, England's middle order crumbles in fourth ODI

1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.

00:42
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

00:36
The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 