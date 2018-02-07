 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An attempt to get a truck back up onto its wheels after it rolled in the Kaimai Ranges yesterday went awry with the vehicle toppling onto its other side.

A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.
Source: NZ Herald

The truck, loaded with refrigerators, rolled on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Ranges near the summit on the Tauranga side just before 10.15am, causing traffic delays after blocking a southbound lane.

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

Video has emerged showing a towing company using ropes to try to right the truck, lying on its side.

But instead of stopping when it's up on its wheels, the truck pauses briefly and then flops down on its other side.

The video has been published by the NZ Herald which reports the driver, Marty Taranaki, said he has been charged with careless driving.

"I just feel so bummed because I feel like I've let the company down, you know? But they've been really good. The owner of the company reassured me that trucks can be fixed 'as long as you're okay, that's the main thing'," Mr Taranaki was quoted as saying.

The video has been popular online and the truck driver had a few laughs himself at the failed recovery attempt, the report said.

Related

Accidents

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

00:17
2
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

00:44
3
This might be the spectacular sight you'll see in 2018.

A true 'Space Oddity' - Elon Musk launches Tesla with astronaut dummy into orbit

4
Police car

Man, 68, charged with murder after 78-year-old shot dead in Taranaki

00:30
5
A man and a woman were met by police on arrival and sent back to Australia.

Watch: Unruly passengers denied entry to Bali after expletive-laden outburst on Jetstar flight


00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

00:49
Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but didn't let that stop them reaching their goal.

'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.


03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 