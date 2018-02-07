Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

An attempt to get a truck back up onto its wheels after it rolled in the Kaimai Ranges yesterday went awry with the vehicle toppling onto its other side.

The truck, loaded with refrigerators, rolled on State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Ranges near the summit on the Tauranga side just before 10.15am, causing traffic delays after blocking a southbound lane.

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

Video has emerged showing a towing company using ropes to try to right the truck, lying on its side.

But instead of stopping when it's up on its wheels, the truck pauses briefly and then flops down on its other side.

The video has been published by the NZ Herald which reports the driver, Marty Taranaki, said he has been charged with careless driving.

"I just feel so bummed because I feel like I've let the company down, you know? But they've been really good. The owner of the company reassured me that trucks can be fixed 'as long as you're okay, that's the main thing'," Mr Taranaki was quoted as saying.