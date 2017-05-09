 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

share

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

A 20-year-old Hong Kong national has been sentenced to 15 years and five months for the importation of 176kg of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $176m, into New Zealand.

Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

A joint Customs and Police operation intercepted 10 shipping containers last year where upon examination found the meth wrapped in bags of tea concealed inside the structure of the containers.

Kai Yip Cheung imported 176 kilograms of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $176 million.

Source: New Zealand Customs

At the High Court in Auckland today Justice Simon Moore said Kai Yip Cheung was recruited from Hong Kong to assist in the logistics of clearing the drugs in New Zealand.

Justice Moore described how a phony company was set up in Auckland under the guise of importing scaffolding.

The meth was wrapped in bags of tea concealed inside the structure of the containers.

Source: New Zealand Customs

Four other importations had been successfully completed before Customs swooped on the fifth shipment.

Cheung came to New Zealand on a student study visa and enrolled in an English language course. He had poor attendance and sat no exams.

Justice Moore said Cheung had no intention of studying English and completing the course. Cheung's role was to look after the containers once they arrived in the Auckland warehouse and clear them of the drugs.

One piece of the 176 kilograms of meth imported into the country.

Source: New Zealand Customs

Justice Moore said Cheung was lured to his role because he was in debt and wanted easy money.

Cheung must serve a minimum nine years in jail before he is eligible for parole.

Related

Paul Hobbs

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

2
Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

00:15
3
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

00:29
4
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust


00:29
5
The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ