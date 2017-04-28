 

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

Auckland driver frustration has reached a whole new level with a South Auckland motorist filmed mounting a footpath to try and beat a traffic jam.

Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.
The incident happened on Mahia Road in South Auckland last night, with eyewitness Roberta Leevard posting a video of the incident to Facebook.

"Thinking about leaving Auckland due to the traffic? No need, just use the footpath like this guy just did down the whole of Mahia Road," Ms Leevard posted.

"I feel like this is one of those situations where you can say 'only in South Auckland' #onlyinsouthauckland #traffic."

Leevard said her son filmed the  driver's manoeuvre.

"At first I noticed him coming from behind thinking perhaps he was stuck coming out the drive to get down the next road as it looked that way," she told Fairfax.

"But then he went up the next foot path and that's when I realised more what he was doing."

Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

