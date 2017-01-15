 

Video: Meet the puppies that hold the fate of NZ's biosecurity in their paws

Excited foster families got the chance to meet the six super-breed biosecurity detector puppies today.

The fate of New Zealand's biosecurity safety will soon be in the paws of six part-beagle, part-harrier puppies that are heading to live with different families for one year. 

After the year is up, the foster families will have to return the puppies to the Ministry for Primary Industries for intensive training. 

One foster parent told 1 NEWS they will be prepared to give back their puppy after a year because "you know they're going on to better things".

Those things include sniffing out food and plant materials that can pose huge biosecurity risks at the borders. 

Collectively known as the H-litter, the new puppies were born on November 24 last year as part of MPI's detector dog breeding programme. 

Brett Hickman of MPI Detection Technology says the height of the puppies is really good and "the ones that we've got working have got a great nose".

