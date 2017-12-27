Video: Massive traffic snarl up on State Highway 1 as commuters head north for holidays

Drivers are being told to take alternative routes out of cities as vacationers cause traffic chaos on major highways.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is telling motorists they could save a half hour by taking State Highway 16 going north instead of State Highway 1, with traffic on the main highway moving at a crawl this afternoon.

Traffic up to the Johnstones Hill Tunnels was expected to remain busy until the late afternoon in both directions.

An earlier crash on the Harbour Bridge's southbound lanes also contributed to Auckland drivers' woes.

Meanwhile, signs were no better for drivers leaving the capital.