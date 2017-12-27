 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Massive traffic snarl up on State Highway 1 as commuters head north for holidays

share

Source:

NZN

Drivers are being told to take alternative routes out of cities as vacationers cause traffic chaos on major highways.

The New Zealand Transport Authority is urging people to use State Highway 16 as an alternative route.
Source: New Zealand Transport Authority

The New Zealand Transport Agency is telling motorists they could save a half hour by taking State Highway 16 going north instead of State Highway 1, with traffic on the main highway moving at a crawl this afternoon.

Traffic up to the Johnstones Hill Tunnels was expected to remain busy until the late afternoon in both directions.

An earlier crash on the Harbour Bridge's southbound lanes also contributed to Auckland drivers' woes.

Meanwhile, signs were no better for drivers leaving the capital.

Delays of up to two hours were being predicted northbound between Plimmerton and Otaki on SH1.

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Thick fog covered the Harbour Bridge as weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be delayed or cancelled to and from Auckland Airport.

Auckland's Harbour Bridge reopened after incident causes traffic standstill


01:29
2
Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry at the traditional church service on Christmas Day.

Single mum who took perfect royal photo using money for daughter's education


02:14
3
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
4
It comes after most nations voted against the US after it announced Jerusalem was the capital of Israel.

US slashes millions from UN budget in protest

00:48
5
It is alleged he left the scene without checking for injuries.

Widow of Auckland taxi driver killed in crash furious driver granted bail

00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery

Traffic warnings as Kiwis take to the roads during holiday season

Heavy traffic heading both north and south out of Auckland is expected today.

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 