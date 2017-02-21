 

Video: Massive scaffolding section collapses underneath Auckland bridge

Seven people were knocked into the water after scaffolding collapsed on an east Auckland bridge today.

The collapse occurred at the old Panmure Bridge off Lagoon Drive, with one person initially trapped in the scaffolding.

The collapse at the old Panmure Bridge left four people in the water and sparked a big emergency services response.
The Fire Service used high angle lines to extract the person from the bridge.

Witnesses say when the scaffolding collapsed it sounded "like a plane was landing".

Another woman who lives in the area says she counted "five heads scrambling out of the water".

St John said one person was in a moderate condition and had been taken to Middlemore Hospital. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Four others involved in the incident didn't require transport, St John said. 

Emergency services were called to the scene on Pakuranga Rd just before 10am.

One of the first on the scene, Kirsten Creswell, said she heard the sound of "metal shattering" and rushed to help.

She said those who fell in the water were "grateful they made it out without too many injuries".

