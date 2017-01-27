Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

More than 50 firefighters have managed to extinguish a factory fire in Upper Hutt.

Plumes of smokes billowing out from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.

It took about an hour to bring the blaze under control with the use of 17 appliances from the ground and in the air.

Assistant Area Commander Matthew Abel says no one was in the building at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries.

He says the building contained substances that burnt very quickly and chemicals were also stored there.

Despite that, no neighbouring properties were evacuated, but emergency services had to control many rubber neckers who came for a look.

The Fire Service has spoken to the manager of ACMA industries who was shocked to discover 1500 square metres of his factory has been completely destroyed.