Video: 'This is a marathon, not a sprint' - National's Simon Bridges happy with nine per cent in preferred PM stakes, despite shadow of Ardern's 40 per cent rating

National Party leader Simon Bridges has put on a brave face after a new research poll showed him at nine per cent backing for preferred Prime Minister, while Jacinda Ardern led on 40 per cent.

Mr Bridges, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said the Newshub-Reid poll showed he was "the most popular leader of the most popular party in parliament".

"I will take that," he said.

"I feel the momentum is building - but this is a marathon not a sprint - we've got a couple of years."