Video: 'This is a marathon, not a sprint' - National's Simon Bridges happy with nine per cent in preferred PM stakes, despite shadow of Ardern's 40 per cent rating

Breaking News
Legendary New Zealand middle distance runner and Auckland councillor Dick Quax dies
Source:
National Party leader Simon Bridges has put on a brave face after a new research poll showed him at nine per cent backing for preferred Prime Minister, while Jacinda Ardern led on 40 per cent.
Mr Bridges, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said the Newshub-Reid poll showed he was "the most popular leader of the most popular party in parliament".
"I will take that," he said.
"I feel the momentum is building - but this is a marathon not a sprint - we've got a couple of years."
National's Judith Collins registered on the rankings for the first time as preferred Prime Minister on 3.7 per cent, while deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters collected 4.6 per cent.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news