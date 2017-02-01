Video: Mangawhai mako shark's incredible somersaults shock fishermen

A group of fishermen's Auckland Anniversary weekend kicked off in style last weekend, with a remarkable mako shark interaction.

Andrew Baker and three of his friends were fishing near the Hen and Chicken Islands, off Mangawhai on Friday when they noticed the mako shark circling around their boat.

Video captured by Mr Baker shows the shark getting snagged on one of their lines, then freeing itself - then jumping and flipping into the air.

According to marine scientists it's normal for mako sharks to leap into the air, some getting as high as six metres.