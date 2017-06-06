Video: Man taken to hospital in critical condition following car accident in central Auckland

Emergency services are currently attending a serious accident involving a pedestrian and a car on a busy Auckland CBD street.

One man in his thirties has been taken to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries after being involved in the crash which took place on Hobson Street between Wellesley Street West and Cook Street.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the accident was between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Two lanes are currently blocked and police advise they will remain closed for some time.