Video: Man accused of abducting woman appears in Auckland court

The accused, who has interim name suppression, was remanded in custody without plea when he appeared in court today.
Auckland

Crime and Justice

00:47
Helicopters are still battling a fire which caused 40 residents to be evacuated last night.

Christchurch fires: Residents evacuated over wind shift fears

01:20
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

00:57
Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

00:42
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Giant smoke cloud seen all across Christchurch,


00:42
01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Video: Decorated Kiwi soldier killed in Port Hills chopper crash saved hotel guests in Afghanistan while he had grenade wounds

02:14
Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year and more will be introduced in April as the UK tries to reduce soaring immigration numbers.

Just let them come: British MPs sign letter to their government to allow Kiwis in on long-term visas

00:57

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.


 
