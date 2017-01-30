Video: Magical footage shows two graceful orca whales frolicking off East Auckland beach

An Auckland man has captured stunning drone footage of two orca whales frolicking off the coast.

Marine engineer Ryan Ritchie shot the footage at Sunkist Bay in Beachlands around 11am today, after someone on a community Facebook page mentioned they were in the water.

Mr Ritchie's footage shows the orca rolling and moving around each other in the brilliant blue water, as well as hunting stingray.

"Having been a huge animal fan all my life and orca being my favourite I was so blown away with what I was capturing," he said.

"I still can't believe I have been able to film it."