Video: Look out below! Huge demolition crane throws ute from Wellington car park

A video showing the demolition of a quake-damaged Wellington car park has captured a large ute being thrown away like a toy.

The Film Guys posted the video to their Facebook page, which shows the Reading car park being torn down by a high-reach crane.

It grabs on to a large Nissan ute and drops it to the ground, several storeys below.

The car park was damaged in the earthquake in November 14, and it was deemed that it should be demolished over two months.