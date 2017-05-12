 

Video: Logging truck lies on its side in Bay of Plenty after spilling cargo in wet weather

A logging has truck rolled in heavy rain this morning on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty, spilling logs across the road.

Emergency services attended the scene on State Highway 2 at Pikowai today.
Source: Facebook/Matata Volunteer Fire Brigade

The Matata Volunteer Fire Brigade was called out to the scene at 3am near Pikowai along with police and ambulances.

"At the scene we found the road was half blocked by a truck and trailer on it's side and .... logs strewn over the highway," the Brigade wrote on its Facebook page.

"In a howling gale and rain we stood fast at the scene until roading contractors came to take over part of the scene and the logging company brought in a truck to remove the logs."

The driver suffered a minor back injury.

