Video: Locals skip ice across frozen river to make unusual sounds after sub-zero South Island temperatures

Source:


South Island residents experiencing mid-winter temperatures have discovered the unusual noises which can be made when solid objects are skipped across icy rivers.

Locals at Bannockburn tossed stones and chunks of the ice onto the surface, creating reverberating noises.
Source: Deedaa Rose

Temperatures in the region plunged overnight, leaving a thick layer of ice across the Kawerau River at Bannockburn near Lake Dunstan.

Deedaa Rose shared a video from the shore where the ice was nearly an inch thick this morning, with large slabs able to be pulled loose.

Her daughter Charlotee Rose-Moore watched as her fiance Michael Rodriguez cast the chunks across the surface, creating reverberating sounds.

MetService is continuing to forecast termperatures below zero in coming days and possible snow for the region coming in on Tuesday.

