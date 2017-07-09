Video: Locals skip ice across frozen river to make unusual sounds after sub-zero South Island temperatures

South Island residents experiencing mid-winter temperatures have discovered the unusual noises which can be made when solid objects are skipped across icy rivers.

Temperatures in the region plunged overnight, leaving a thick layer of ice across the Kawerau River at Bannockburn near Lake Dunstan.

Deedaa Rose shared a video from the shore where the ice was nearly an inch thick this morning, with large slabs able to be pulled loose.

Her daughter Charlotee Rose-Moore watched as her fiance Michael Rodriguez cast the chunks across the surface, creating reverberating sounds.