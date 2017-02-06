Video: Large plume of smoke billows from Northland scrub fire

Fire crews will return to a large scrub fire in Northland that's now been contained.

The blaze burned through three hectares of scrub in Whangarei after alarms were raised at 4.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters had to set up a portable dam and power was cut to thousands, but has since been restored.

Last night the fire service said there were no evacuations as the blaze had not spread further than the three hectares.