Video: Kiwi cops read out mean and hilarious tweets they've been sent for doing their jobs

A complaint about dressing police dogs and searching for defecating tourists are just some of the gripes about New Zealand Police that officers have been reading out in an online video.

Borrowing a joke-style often used on US talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel's show, Kiwi cops have read out mean, yet often hilarious tweets about themselves.

It's part of a police campaign against cyberbullying and the video has been posted on the NZ Police Facebook page.

One officer reads out one of the tweets to a police dog in the back of his vehicle.

"Hey bud," the officer says to get the dog's attention, before reading the tweet.

"If these guys have time to dress up a dog then someone is not doing his job," he quotes from the tweet.

"What do you think of that," he asks the dog, which barks on cue.

Another officer reads a tweet which says: "Meanwhile in New Zealand it's a slow news day and New Zealand Police are searching for tourists who shat in a sidewalk gutter."

Even Police Commissioner Mike Bush appears in the video reading a tweet that asks: "Is New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush in any way related to US former president George Bush?"