 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Kiwi cops read out mean and hilarious tweets they've been sent for doing their jobs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A complaint about dressing police dogs and searching for defecating tourists are just some of the gripes about New Zealand Police that officers have been reading out in an online video.

A complaint about dressing police dogs and searching for defecating tourists are just some of the gripes tweeted to our police.
Source: Facebook/ New Zealand Police

Borrowing a joke-style often used on US talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel's show, Kiwi cops have read out mean, yet often hilarious tweets about themselves.

It's part of a police campaign against cyberbullying and the video has been posted on the NZ Police Facebook page. 

One officer reads out one of the tweets to a police dog in the back of his vehicle.

"Hey bud," the officer says to get the dog's attention, before reading the tweet.

"If these guys have time to dress up a dog then someone is not doing his job," he quotes from the tweet. 

"What do you think of that," he asks the dog, which barks on cue.

Another officer reads a tweet which says: "Meanwhile in New Zealand it's a slow news day and New Zealand Police are searching for tourists who shat in a sidewalk gutter."

Even Police Commissioner Mike Bush appears in the video reading a tweet that asks: "Is New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush in any way related to US former president George Bush?"

 "My understanding is that our families parted company sometime in the 1600s," Mike Bush answers to the camera.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
Esther Pakura says it's a good thing that the man who hit and killed her son Jacob has admitted to what he did.

Watch: 'Most people would stop' - mother of skateboarder fatally struck by hit-and-run driver reacts to guilty plea

2

'Strong' magnitude 4.6 quake rocks Kaikoura

00:30
3
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

00:29
4
The Kiwi singer performed her hit Green Light from her upcoming album Melodrama at today's Billboard Music Awards.

Video: Stunning Lorde transforms Billboard Awards into private karaoke room

00:09
5
The accident caused considerable traffic delays but St John reported that no one was hurt.

Video: Container truck crashes near Auckland Harbour Bridge

00:52
Esther Pakura says it's a good thing that the man who hit and killed her son Jacob has admitted to what he did.

Watch: 'Most people would stop' - mother of skateboarder fatally struck by hit-and-run driver reacts to guilty plea

Esther Pakura says it's a good thing Zhenghang Yu has pleaded guilty over her son Jacob's death.


02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ