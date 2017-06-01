 

Video: Juvenile tuatara released into new pre-dug burrow homes after seven years in captivity

Six juvenile tuatara have spent their first night in their new home in the "almost-wild" at Zealandia Eco-Sanctuary in Wellington.

The native lizards were found as eggs in a disturbed nest and their home has been Zealandia Eco-Sanctuary in Wellington.
The seven-year-olds were released by staff and volunteers into pre-dug burrows, in a quiet part of the sanctuary, after being raised in a nursery to prevent them being eaten by adult tuatara. They were found as eggs in a disturbed nest.

"Tuatara unfortunately have a trait where they eat their young so we just wanted to get them to a size where they were safe for release," Jo Ledington, Zealandia's lead ranger for conservation, told 1 NEWS.

She said a census is conducted every five years to check numbers of wildlife and the tuatara will be monitored.

Currently they number almost 100.

Hordes of Southlanders have joined forces to hunt huhu grubs for tuataras.
Extremely rare footage of a tuatara hatching has been filmed at Wellington's Victoria University.
