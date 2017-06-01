Video: Juvenile tuatara released into new pre-dug burrow homes after seven years in captivity

Six juvenile tuatara have spent their first night in their new home in the "almost-wild" at Zealandia Eco-Sanctuary in Wellington.

The seven-year-olds were released by staff and volunteers into pre-dug burrows, in a quiet part of the sanctuary, after being raised in a nursery to prevent them being eaten by adult tuatara. They were found as eggs in a disturbed nest.

"Tuatara unfortunately have a trait where they eat their young so we just wanted to get them to a size where they were safe for release," Jo Ledington, Zealandia's lead ranger for conservation, told 1 NEWS.

She said a census is conducted every five years to check numbers of wildlife and the tuatara will be monitored.