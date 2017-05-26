 

Video: 'Just leave this kid alone' - concerned Kiwis intervene to help teen during Seven Sharp bullying experiment

Concerned bystanders have intervened to stop two teenage school girls from bullying another teen at an Auckland train station during a social experiment to see if people would step in and try and stop an instance of bullying. 

Seven Sharp ran a social experiment to see how Kiwis would react to a teenage girl being verbally bullied in public.
New research shows 57 per cent of the time, if someone intervenes when they see bullying happening, then it stops in less than 10 seconds. 

TVNZ's Seven Sharp put that statistic to test by creating the bullying experiment with the help of drama students from Auckland's Rangitoto College. 

The two teenage girls were acting by verbally bullying another actress, a student from their school.

A range of people approached the bullies to end the bullying, with one person telling them to "leave her alone and grow up".

"Can you stop being so mean, do you know how superficial that is and how immature," one lady said during the experiment.

"Just leave this kid alone. It's horrible. And when you're older you'll realise how horrible that is. Just leave her alone and grow up."

Another person told Seven Sharp he couldn't stand by and watch what was happening. 

"If it was real, because things like that do happen, it could build up to something worse and she could feel worse about herself." 

While cameras were rolling, one woman didn't intervene and when she found out about the experiment, she said she was disappointed in herself for "not doing anything".

"I looked over at them a couple of times and I saw the girl's face and I was like, I should do something, but I just didn't."

