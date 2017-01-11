 

Video: 'It was just a complete dust storm, loud and aggressive' - Cromwell residents forced inside as dust devil hits

Residents in the Cromwell area in Central Otago have been urged to stay inside and away from windows after a series of small 'dust devils' hit this afternoon.

Police and fire services have been called out to multiple incidents, police said.

Power poles have come down, while some trailers have flipped and there has been damage to fences and windows. Objects were thrown up to 500 metres. 

People travelling in cars and motorcycles have been told to avoid travelling through the Cromwell Basin due to strong winds. 

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett says dust devils are formed from the heating of the ground during the afternoon allowing the air at the surface to rise.

"If timed correctly with a passing gust of wind it can grab the thermal of rising air and cause it to twist. If the twisting continues as it rises it can take on the view of a tornado," he said.

Resident Rebecca Collins told 1 NEWS NOW her whole house was shaking, causing her to think it was an earthquake.

"I looked out the window and saw our neighbours large tramp fly out of their fence and up into the air about 5m into the air... spinning back into another neighbours property, smashing through his fence and scraping his car and flipping his new BBQ," she said.

"It was just complete dust storm, loud and aggressive."

Another resident described the experience in a Facebook post.

"Had a tornado right past us in Cromwell, nothing like that to get dogs and nerves fired up!" Sandra Collett wrote. 

Cromwell Transport driver told the Otago Daily Times he saw various materials such as building paper and iron flying through the air.

"I was just in my truck and I looked across and it sort of came out of nowhere," he said. 

No injuries have yet been reported. 

Do you have any photos or videos of the dust devils in Cromwell? Send them through to news@tvnz.co.nz.

