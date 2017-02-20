Video: Journalist's relentless pursuit of heroine who invented Kiwi classic, the onion dip

You could run the name Rosemary Dempsey past any Kiwi and ask what her famous New Zealand invention was and you'd probably get some blank looks.

Mrs Dempsey is the inventor of the classic Kiwi condiment favourite, the humble onion dip, featuring onion soup and reduced cream.

In an extensive and quite thorough investigation, The Spinoff tried to track down the "culinary savant" behind the flavours.

Spinoff journalist Hayden Donnell wrote in his article, on the media company's website, that his search for the onion dip goddess first took him to Yahoo Answers.

No luck there; as the site attributed the invention to the "Earl of Sandwich".

He then went to Nestle, which produces the reduced cream and onion soup that make up the dip's components.

Donnell found out that the first recorded recipes for the Kiwi onion dip were printed in pamphlets from the early 1960s.

He claimed that Nestle subsequently told him that Mrs Dempsey was "no longer alive".

He eventually got some new leads that took him to an Auckland retirement home in Epsom, where Mrs Dempsey was living.

Her married name was Mount.

After spending some time with Mrs Dempsey recently, Donnell found out the humble onion dip started when she was freelancing as a "home economist" in the late-1950s.

"A call came from Nestlé's New Zealand office. She was offered a job heading up the company's fledgling test kitchen," The Spinoff reported.

Her role was to come up with recipes that used Nestlé products in an effort to increase their popularity.

Every month, AC Neilsen would deliver a presentation on how products were selling.

About a year into her job, Mrs Dempsey heard onion soup was sliding down the charts.

She went through the company's products trying to find an ingredient to mix it with, instinctively favouring creamier flavours.