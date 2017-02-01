Video: Jason Gunn not taking health for granted after heart attack

Radio personality Jason Gunn has spoken from hospital after suffering a heart attack while at the gym yesterday morning, describing it as the "scariest day of my life".

The More FM broadcaster required surgery and was later joined in his hospital room by co-host Lana Searle, who asked about the experience.

"Apparently I've had a, I hate this term, a heart attack," Gunn told her.

"I'm waiting for results, scariest day of my life.

"Alll I could think about was my kids, Janine, my family... it's the biggest injection of what's really important."

It's not the first recent health scare for Gunn, who broke his tailbone in January last year while trying to stomp down the contents of a wheelie bin.

While speaking to Ms Searle he said yesterday's scare is a lesson to "never take your health for granted".

"Thank you to all the well-wishers, you're beautiful," he said.