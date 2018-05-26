Video: Jacinda Ardern's most candid interview yet on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

The Prime Minister will make history when she gives birth next month but Jacinda Ardern admits she and partner Clarke Gayford have yet to figure out exactly how they will handle all the attention.

In a candid interview with 1 NEWS, Jacinda Ardern said she is very mindful of the high level of public interest in the new arrival but has a lot of other baby-related details on her mind.

"I'm sure everyone will forgive me for being a little more focused on getting through the actual birth," she said.

"But probably doing basic things like getting a car seat are probably a bit more of focus at the moment."

The 37-year-old will become the first New Zealand Prime Minister, and only the second leader in world politics, to give birth in office.

Ms Ardern said she and Mr Gayford are starting to think about how best to balance public interest with their family privacy.

She indicated that it is unlikely she would commit to exclusive magazine-style stories with her baby.

"I'm the one who's put myself into politics, so I'm the one that really should be wearing that front-facing role," Ms Ardern said.

"I try to minimise that [media exposure] for my wider family and that's the kind of wider thinking we'll be doing over the next wee while."

Public relations consultant Deborah Pead says the new parents could look at adopting an approach pioneered by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who release their own family photos.

"Kate and William have really set a new benchmark," Ms Pead said.

"They've managed to do it in a way where media and the public still feel satisfied but they've also managed to maintain their privacy."

A number of legal experts have told 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern's baby is entitled to privacy but say what constitutes a breach of privacy in a public place is currently 'open to interpretation.'

The Prime Minister is confident she and Mr Gayford will figure out how best to balance public interest with privacy.

She plans to be a 'hands-on' working mum and says that means the family will travel together a great deal.

"The fact that I will be quite active and hands-on means that we will be moving around as a family a lot together," Ms Ardern said.

"But we'll manage it and probably the people of New Zealand will help us manage it, too."